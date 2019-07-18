Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) EPS Estimated At $-0.21; Us Bancorp De Upped By $354,105 Its Caterpillar (CAT) Position

Analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report $-0.21 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 147,093 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has declined 32.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 07/05/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA), Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) And Others; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIRS); 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Names Ann Barbier to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 09/03/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss/Shr 40c; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

Us Bancorp De increased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 0.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Us Bancorp De acquired 2,623 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Us Bancorp De holds 455,452 shares with $61.71M value, up from 452,829 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $77.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 2.42M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Holders Eye Conference for `High Water Mark’ Clarity; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q EPS $2.74; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin drugs. The company has market cap of $221.68 million. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases.

Us Bancorp De decreased Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) stake by 31,949 shares to 46,250 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 5,404 shares and now owns 324,108 shares. Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was reduced too.

