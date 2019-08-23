Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparing side by side

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.68 N/A -0.54 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.77 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. XOMA Corporation’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival XOMA Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. XOMA Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 10.13% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $5. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 48.57% and its consensus price target is $26. Based on the data delivered earlier, XOMA Corporation is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 52.8%. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.