Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.49
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-18.04
|0.00
Demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-126.8%
|-82.6%
Liquidity
3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -13.34%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Comparatively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.84%
|43.8%
|24.75%
|144.04%
|-84.56%
|44.11%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
