Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.49 N/A -0.51 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -18.04 0.00

Demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -126.8% -82.6%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -13.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Comparatively, 0.6% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.84% 43.8% 24.75% 144.04% -84.56% 44.11%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.