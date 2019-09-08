Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Comparison side by side

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.10 N/A -0.54 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.50 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

The consensus target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 12.36%. Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average target price of $228, with potential upside of 25.74%. The information presented earlier suggests that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated looks more robust than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 97.8% respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.