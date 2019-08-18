Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|7.35
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|88.37
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential is 0.00% at a $5 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 57.4%. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
