Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.35 N/A -0.54 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 88.37 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential is 0.00% at a $5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 57.4%. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.