Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.16 N/A -0.54 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.31 N/A -0.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.92 beta is the reason why it is 192.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a -10.39% downside potential. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 2.61% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 58.7%. Insiders owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.