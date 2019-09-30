Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Contrasting side by side

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 -0.36 15.76M -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 922,563,309.18% -64.6% -19.4% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 71,279,963.82% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 38.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.