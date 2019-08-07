Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.40 N/A -0.54 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 13.29 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a -0.60% downside potential. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 42.90%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Principia Biopharma Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.3% of Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 13.92% are Principia Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.