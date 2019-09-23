Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparing side by side

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.16 N/A -0.54 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 6 45.91 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. PLx Pharma Inc.’s 5.1 beta is the reason why it is 410.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.39% and an $5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PLx Pharma Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.