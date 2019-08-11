Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|7.57
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|47.83
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.21 beta means Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta which is 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -2.91%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 49.6%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.