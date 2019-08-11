Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.57 N/A -0.54 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 47.83 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.21 beta means Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta which is 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $5, with potential downside of -2.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 49.6%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.23%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.