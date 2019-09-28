Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 921,306,743.10% -64.6% -19.4% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 38.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 99.7%. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.