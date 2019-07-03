Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With consensus price target of $5, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 7.99%. The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.