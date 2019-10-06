Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 45.32M -0.54 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 966,373,115.55% -64.6% -19.4% IMV Inc. 1,491,142,418.75% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IMV Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 62.87% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $5. IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 297.11% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -46.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors IMV Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.