Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.93 N/A -0.51 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 7 3.58 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 0.00% -10.2% -7%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta indicates that its volatility is 71.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. ImmuCell Corporation’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation has 2.5 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ImmuCell Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmuCell Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 6.16% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of ImmuCell Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are ImmuCell Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% ImmuCell Corporation -3.75% -7.09% -13.6% -25.18% -12.87% -12.58%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 45.86% stronger performance while ImmuCell Corporation has -12.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmuCell Corporation.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.