Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Contrasting side by side

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 9.07 N/A -0.54 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 0.30% upside potential. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 average price target and a 217.04% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 3% are Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.