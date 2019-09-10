Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.70 N/A -0.54 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.22 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 4.60%. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 316.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.