Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Contrasting side by side

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 10.48 N/A -0.54 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $5, and a -13.19% downside potential. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 94.24% and its average target price is $29.33. Based on the data given earlier, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.