Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparison side by side

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 7.21 N/A -0.54 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.12 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 2.04%. Competitively the consensus price target of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, which is potential -12.28% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.