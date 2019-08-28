Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.63 N/A -0.54 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta means Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Cyanotech Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 10.86%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.77% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.