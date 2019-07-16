Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Contrasting side by side

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|6.62
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|71.20
|N/A
|-0.98
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-102.5%
|-76.8%
Risk and Volatility
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
The upside potential is 11.11% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $5. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 324.53% and its average target price is $27. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|24.76%
|24.76%
|33.33%
|8.99%
|-32.4%
|45.86%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-2.38%
|3.21%
|-10.86%
|11.8%
|28.52%
|26.54%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
