Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Contrasting side by side

Both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.62 N/A -0.51 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 71.20 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 11.11% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $5. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 324.53% and its average target price is $27. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.