Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.38 N/A -0.51 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.62 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Risk and Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Codexis Inc.’s 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Codexis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Codexis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 15.21% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5. Competitively the consensus price target of Codexis Inc. is $23.75, which is potential 24.93% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Codexis Inc. appears more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Codexis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Codexis Inc. beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.