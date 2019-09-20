Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Since Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|9.61
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Volatility and Risk
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.88 beta.
Liquidity
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$5 is Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -5.30%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.7% and 82.9%. About 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.