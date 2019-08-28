Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Contrasting side by side

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.63 N/A -0.54 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta means Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 21.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 10.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.7% and 21% respectively. Insiders owned 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.