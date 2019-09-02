Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.46 N/A -0.54 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.6% -19.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 7.53% upside potential and an average target price of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.88% 17.77% 84.56% 106.77% 3.38% 106.77% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.