Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Comparison side by side

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|8.46
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|26
|4.13
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-64.6%
|-19.4%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 7.53% upside potential and an average target price of $5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 61.7% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.06% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20.88%
|17.77%
|84.56%
|106.77%
|3.38%
|106.77%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.