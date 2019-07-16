Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.62 N/A -0.51 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 564.93 N/A -1.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.71 shows that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ardelyx Inc.’s 1.96 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Ardelyx Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.11% for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.