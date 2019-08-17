Pier Capital Upped Stake in Saia (SAIA); As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Its Holding by $885,666

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 17,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 117,115 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 134,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.19 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 6,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 122,061 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, up from 115,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 228,029 shares traded or 15.26% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 49,618 shares to 96,877 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 84,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,194 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,183 shares to 37,106 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 27,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Management Group Lc accumulated 113,336 shares. South State reported 26,051 shares stake. Pnc Financial Svcs accumulated 1.70 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.67% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mississippi-based Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Beck Mack And Oliver Lc holds 7,375 shares. 4,260 were reported by Fcg Advsrs Lc. Boston Management reported 89,160 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.07% or 43,053 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & reported 74,481 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And Communications owns 16,111 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 703 shares. Somerset Group Inc Lc has invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69 million for 17.86 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.