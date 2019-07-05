Pier Capital Upped Position in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) as Market Valuation Rose; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Lowered Its Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 154,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 257,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 53,201 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 215,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,582 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 423,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.49. About 86,300 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Clinical Presentations of SL-801 and SL-701 at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA SUBMISSION; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congre; 17/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Presentation of SL-801 and SL-701 Clinical Data at the Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stemline Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STML); 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt reported 55,294 shares. C Worldwide Gp Hldgs A S reported 358,082 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 450,468 are held by Carlson Cap L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 11,068 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Incorporated has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 11,165 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.61 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 915,698 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 49,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) or 3,153 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 64,791 shares. 3,100 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $512,271 activity. Hoberman Kenneth also sold $137,502 worth of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) on Tuesday, January 8.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 152,617 shares to 72,390 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 19,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,092 shares, and cut its stake in Cl A.

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.56 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $30.28M for 10.69 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.20% EPS growth.