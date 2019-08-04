Pier Capital Upped Its West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) Holding; Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Has 2.36 Sentiment

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 26 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 11 decreased and sold holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.31 million shares, up from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 4 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Pier Capital Llc increased West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) stake by 185.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 54,946 shares as West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST)’s stock rose 13.83%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 84,506 shares with $9.31 million value, up from 29,560 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services I now has $10.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 317,654 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 7,955 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 127,680 shares. Moreover, Chatham Capital Gru has 0.38% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Comm State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 3,491 shares. 777,170 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 12,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.02% or 112,195 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 7,329 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 352,016 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 1,902 shares. Gw Henssler Associates Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 2,716 shares. National Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 1.55M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 17,160 shares to 125,604 valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cl A stake by 23,407 shares and now owns 330,361 shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I was reduced too.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust for 612,877 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 469,503 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.25% invested in the company for 310,746 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 37,302 shares.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $288.97 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.33 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $11,940 activity.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 53,244 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.