Pier Capital Upped Its Skyline Champion (SKY) Holding by $1.97 Million; Monarch Capital Management Holding in Kroger (KR) Lifted by $754,560

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 7.82M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 103,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 253,459 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 149,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 403,188 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE FILES TO TRANSFER LISTING TO NYSE FROM NYSE AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 22/05/2018 – Artist Jim Campbell’s “Day for Night” Transforms the San Francisco Skyline With the Largest Public Art Work in the Nation; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 91,900 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 406 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Moore & has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 8,675 shares. Country Fincl Bank has invested 1.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Goodman Corp accumulated 250,564 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 348,808 shares. 70,874 are owned by Van Eck Associates. Earnest Prns Limited Liability holds 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 11,619 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 1.44 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg holds 665,312 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc has invested 0.11% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). American Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,054 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 337,248 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.16% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 1.41M shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC sold $30.32M. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC had sold 4.79 million shares worth $96.76M.