Pier Capital Upped Its Healthequity (HQY) Holding; Sarissa Capital Management LP Lifted Medicines Co (MDCO) Position

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased Medicines Co (MDCO) stake by 30.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarissa Capital Management Lp acquired 855,000 shares as Medicines Co (MDCO)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 3.64M shares with $101.63M value, up from 2.78 million last quarter. Medicines Co now has $2.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 1.20M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces lnclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad Cholesterol (Atherogenic Lipoproteins) Linked to Heart Attack and Stroke; 05/04/2018 – VisionGate is Leveraging the Cell-CT™ Platform to Expand Cancer Diagnostics Services, Biopharmaceutical Services and Cancer Prevention Medicines; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Medicines; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO II Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 27/03/2018 – INDOCO REMEDIES LTD – UNITED KINGDOM – MEDICINES AND HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS REGULATORY AGENCY (UK-MHRA) INSPECTED CO’S GOA DRUG MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 06/05/2018 – CHINA MAY LOWER IMPORT TARIFF ON SOME FOOD, MEDICINES: DAILY; 27/03/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Pier Capital Llc increased Healthequity Inc (HQY) stake by 12.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 8,104 shares as Healthequity Inc (HQY)’s stock rose 18.26%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 70,769 shares with $5.24 million value, up from 62,665 last quarter. Healthequity Inc now has $3.67B valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 807,374 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN

Pier Capital Llc decreased Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) stake by 81,748 shares to 525,848 valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smartsheet Inc stake by 119,292 shares and now owns 161,265 shares. Bandwidth Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taking A Look Into What HealthEquity Has Purchased – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity has $100 highest and $8000 lowest target. $88.40’s average target is 51.03% above currents $58.53 stock price. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barrington. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $87 target.

Among 5 analysts covering Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Medicines Co has $80 highest and $38 lowest target. $58.80’s average target is 67.86% above currents $35.03 stock price. Medicines Co had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co maintained The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $46 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) on Friday, April 26 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Lp accumulated 0.02% or 41,166 shares. Fosun Intll stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Creative Planning holds 66,252 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 134,650 are owned by Swiss State Bank. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 2.35M shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 10,053 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has 133,798 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association accumulated 367,134 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 685,698 shares stake. Nomura Holdg Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 5,244 shares. 51,646 were accumulated by Gp Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 22,562 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 37,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 18,134 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 389,293 shares.

More notable recent The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Medicines Company (MDCO) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Medicines Co. (MDCO) Reports Positive Topline Results from First Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Inclisiran – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MDCO, DXCM, URBN – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Medicines Company Announces Positive Topline Results from First Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Inclisiran – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock On The Radar: Medicines Company, A Cardiovascular Pure Play With A Potential Blockbuster – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37.97 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $15.53 million worth of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) on Friday, March 1.