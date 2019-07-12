Pier Capital Upped Its Granite Construction (GVA) Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Decreased by $719,033 Its Holding

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 17,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 3.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 11,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,752 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, up from 171,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 94,136 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Granite Awarded $21 Million Rail Facility Project in Southern California – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Granite Construction Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) 42% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Under Armour Has Bottomed – Cramer’s Lightning Round (10/1/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fabrinet (FN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trade Desk Inc/The by 18,414 shares to 31,254 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 23,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,361 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested in 36,878 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 5.09M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Signaturefd Lc holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.2% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 100,333 shares. Fagan Associates reported 4,825 shares stake. Ancora Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Walthausen & Co Ltd owns 0.9% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 160,859 shares. Daiwa Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 45,900 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 28,715 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 20,816 are held by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 698 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Huawei urging Verizon to license patents – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,551 shares to 48,047 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Associates reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mawer Invest Limited stated it has 3.59 million shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 152,632 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 27,546 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 923,821 shares. First City Mngmt invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cannell Peter B And Inc has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh accumulated 573,897 shares. Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Wedgewood Prtn Inc owns 17,250 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Com reported 11,268 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 29,052 are owned by Crossvault Mgmt Limited Com.