Pier Capital Upped Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding; Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI)’s Sentiment Is 2.36

Pier Capital Llc increased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 7.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 13,014 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 189,642 shares with $5.19M value, up from 176,628 last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 587,590 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – 90 NINETY Bar + Grill Now Open at Suncoast Hotel and Casino; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 26 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 11 cut down and sold holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.31 million shares, up from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 4 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Siteone Landscape Supply Inc stake by 68,968 shares to 75,988 valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 17,160 shares and now owns 125,604 shares. Bandwidth Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest owns 30,237 shares. State Street Corporation owns 2.54 million shares. 32,497 were accumulated by Eaton Vance Mngmt. 313,073 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Penn Cap has 20,925 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 41 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 24,341 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank, New York-based fund reported 13,172 shares. The Texas-based Maverick Ltd has invested 0.17% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 7.18 million shares. Sei Invs reported 1,990 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 6,776 shares. Barclays Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 60,510 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust for 612,877 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 469,503 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has 0.25% invested in the company for 310,746 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc., a Florida-based fund reported 37,302 shares.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc. The company has market cap of $285.32 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 53,507 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

