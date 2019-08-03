Pier Capital Trimmed Its First Merchants (FRME) Position; Bristow Group (BRS) Sentiment Is 0.38

Pier Capital Llc decreased First Merchants Corp (FRME) stake by 16.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as First Merchants Corp (FRME)’s stock rose 9.44%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 183,771 shares with $6.77 million value, down from 220,275 last quarter. First Merchants Corp now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 339,079 shares traded or 25.66% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bristow Group Inc (BRS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 28 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 73 decreased and sold their positions in Bristow Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 30.37 million shares, down from 40.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Bristow Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 43 Reduced: 30 Increased: 16 New Position: 12.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $10,827 activity. 49 shares valued at $1,658 were bought by Lehman Gary on Monday, June 3. Sherman Patrick A had bought 13 shares worth $482.

Pier Capital Llc increased Viewray Inc stake by 213,259 shares to 884,080 valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped At Home Group Inc stake by 19,558 shares and now owns 317,425 shares. Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,000 shares. Strs Ohio owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 52,300 shares. Pnc Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 3,953 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Prns has 21,908 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Pier Cap Lc reported 1.05% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Putnam Limited Company holds 83,008 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 30,793 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 1,843 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested in 1.51% or 254,080 shares.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.55 million for 11.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristow Group Inc. for 4.33 million shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 7.04 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Investment Council has 0.01% invested in the company for 250,619 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 200 shares.