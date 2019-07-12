Pier Capital Trimmed By $2.28 Million Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake; Truecar (TRUE) Shorts Up By 6.64%

Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) had an increase of 6.64% in short interest. TRUE’s SI was 11.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.64% from 11.00M shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 9 days are for Truecar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s short sellers to cover TRUE’s short positions. The SI to Truecar Inc’s float is 23.68%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 271,444 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 31.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $362.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc – TRUE; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q REV. $81.1M, EST. $81.4M

Pier Capital Llc decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 32.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc sold 73,587 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 42.89%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 154,132 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 227,719 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.32% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 402,978 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – PROCEEDS OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES AND FOR REPAYMENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $552.94 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Among 5 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueCar had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum downgraded the shares of TRUE in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by JMP Securities to “Hold”. FBR Capital downgraded TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”.

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$5.25, Is It Time To Put TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Biotech Wrecked; Buy Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About TrueCar Inc (TRUE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 83,130 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 90,700 shares. Sei Co holds 0% or 1,848 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc invested in 7,838 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 1.65 million shares. 17,400 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.04% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 2.38 million shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 1.32 million shares.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About CareDx, Inc’s (NASDAQ:CDNA) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareDx Applauds White House Efforts to Reform America’s Kidney Health System – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump’s Kidney Disease Executive Order May Boost This Health Stock, Tank Others – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace ColÃ³n succeeds Amy Abernethy on the CareDx Board – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Cadence Management Lc holds 0.2% or 69,403 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mngmt Co Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 30,659 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Teton Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gagnon Advsrs Lc invested in 6.59% or 365,355 shares. Lord Abbett Comm Limited Com has invested 0.23% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Macquarie holds 0% or 45,144 shares. Osterweis Mgmt Incorporated holds 120,290 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associates has 0.08% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 16,036 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 12,575 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc reported 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, March 22.