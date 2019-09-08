Pier Capital Stake in Zendesk (ZEN) Cut by $7.91 Million; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Stock Rose While Sprott Upped Stake

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 94,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 6,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 100,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 821,088 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 536,246 shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frp Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 478,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,381 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 97,982 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. D E Shaw Comm Inc reported 25,809 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 2,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 3,064 shares. Opus Capital Grp Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Westpac Bk Corp invested in 119,062 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.16M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Jensen Invest owns 18,522 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 151,789 shares.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.