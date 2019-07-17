Pier Capital Raised Its West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) Holding by $6.04 Million; As Federal Agric Mtg (AGM) Share Price Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lowered Position

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) by 185.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 54,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,506 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 29,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $122.56. About 35,864 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (AGM) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 9,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, down from 95,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Federal Agric Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $778.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 13,390 shares traded. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) has declined 17.40% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AGM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM); 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 10/05/2018 – FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $43.2 MLN VS $37.1 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGM.A); 08/03/2018 Farmer Mac Reports 2017 Results and Announces 61% Dividend Increase

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,331 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold AGM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.60 million shares or 1.48% less from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 4,488 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,592 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 53,299 shares. D E Shaw And reported 10,128 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 498 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 10,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.1% or 14,169 shares in its portfolio. Sei reported 88 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 109,542 shares. Amer Intll Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 5,725 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 412 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) for 17,917 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bell Comml Bank has 0.19% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 6,292 shares. Principal Gru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated owns 3,189 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions Fin holds 0% or 3,244 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.38% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Quantbot Technology Lp has 2,679 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Limited Co reported 11,800 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il holds 0.1% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 141,910 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership accumulated 1.11M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.04% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,257 shares in its portfolio. Shelton stated it has 578 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,000 shares. 1,902 were reported by Cleararc Capital. Wetherby Asset holds 0.03% or 2,233 shares in its portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 81,748 shares to 525,848 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc by 68,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,988 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc/The.