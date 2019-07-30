Pier Capital Raised Its Stake in Casey’s General Stores (CASY) as Valuation Rose; Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Holder Icm Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $663,130 as Market Valuation Declined

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $707.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 107,828 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) by 26.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,482 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05M, up from 49,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Casey’s General Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $162.55. About 162,670 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Prepared Food and Fountain Sales Up 2% – 3%; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Announces Board Refreshment With Appointment of Three New Independent Directors and New Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S 3Q REV. $2.05B, EST. $2.04B; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – DJ Casey’s General Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASY); 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Has Authorized a New $300 M Shr Repurchase Program Through Fiscal Yr 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – COMMITMENT TO NEW $300 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH FY 2020; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – EXPECTS THE CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF STORE-LEVEL OPERATING EXPENDITURES TO BE $200 MILLION BY FY 2021

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 11,429 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 3,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 461,044 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 183,566 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability invested in 112 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 32,690 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 22,990 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 220 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp accumulated 32,952 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,621 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 24,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Gp Inc invested in 0% or 266 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 19,485 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. $99,684 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) was sold by Moore Larry Oscar. On Thursday, February 7 Wollenberg Scott D sold $542,363 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 35,334 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 49,642 shares to 151,074 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 81,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,848 shares, and cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc.