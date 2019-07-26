Pier Capital Position in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) Has Lifted by $1.38 Million; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Boosted by $1.00 Million Its Stake

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 57,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 242,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in United Community Banks Inc/Ga for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 185,942 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $144.78. About 5.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $87,658 activity. Shares for $23,460 were bought by DANIELS KENNETH L on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Why United Community Bank is building a commercial team in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United Community Bank Named One of the Best Banks to Work For in United States – PR Newswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bandwidth Inc by 47,337 shares to 111,757 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc by 13,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,504 shares, and cut its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 27,201 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). United Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 150,807 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 37,050 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Thomasville State Bank holds 11,047 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% or 1,464 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Brant Point Invest Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 30,686 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 122,263 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0.03% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0.13% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 4,929 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 1.30 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 106,449 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap LP has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 41,954 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Interocean Limited Liability Corporation has 2.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 247,670 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0.1% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. M Holding Secs holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,244 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel stated it has 115,727 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 48,173 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,071 shares. Kwmg Limited Co holds 299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 64,603 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability owns 49,632 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westfield Cap Management Company Lp invested in 0.69% or 818,100 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.54% or 117,045 shares. A D Beadell Counsel, Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,120 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “‘Lion King’ latest Disney box office smash – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.