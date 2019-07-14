Pier Capital Maintains Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST); Retrophin (RTRX) Holding Held by Emory University

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.55. About 364,744 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) by 185.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 54,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,506 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 29,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $124.43. About 188,759 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: WEST PHARMACEUTICAL BOOSTS 4Q DIV/SHR TO 15C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – ESTIMATES ITS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING WILL BE LESS THAN $150 MLN

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retrophin in CRADA to focus on Alagille syndrome – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Retrophin beats by $0.10, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Retrophin Appoints Sandra E. Poole to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin, Shkreli settle lawsuit – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 347,017 shares. J Goldman Company Lp has invested 0.26% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 19,153 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 9,911 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 33,994 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc reported 58,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Magnetar Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 48,227 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 137 shares. Morgan Stanley has 32,398 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 152,935 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 3.57M shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity. $43,587 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) was sold by Clague Laura. ROTE WILLIAM E. sold 1,985 shares worth $42,558. $37,927 worth of stock was sold by REED ELIZABETH E on Monday, February 11.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zogenix Inc by 7,064 shares to 50,758 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,368 shares, and cut its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73,587 shares to 154,132 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 17,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,604 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies De Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018, Fool.com published: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All You Need To Know About West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:WST) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assoc invested in 0.03% or 2,716 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.02% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Envestnet Asset holds 134,315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Sei reported 87,206 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,733 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,419 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8,175 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Asset Management Inc holds 3,648 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 49,778 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 12,700 shares. Advisory Services owns 213 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Comerica Bancorp holds 0.05% or 51,273 shares in its portfolio.