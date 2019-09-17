Pier Capital Lowered Stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by $314,849 as Share Price Declined; Jag Capital Management Lowered Ciena (CIEN) Position by $5.98 Million

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 145,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 344,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, down from 490,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 16,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 380,473 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.56 million, down from 397,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.92% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $17.5. About 1.23 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 13,677 shares to 203,319 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 41,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,988 shares, and has risen its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME).

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.49M for 16.20 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. The insider Adams Craig N bought $16,000. Shares for $49,961 were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E.. $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by STEWART KENNETH L. on Friday, May 24. Macalik Robert T also bought $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 8. $83,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 926,435 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Signaturefd Ltd holds 142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 91,948 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 449,977 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 6,573 shares. Ftb reported 3,034 shares. Old West Invest Management Lc invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Advisors Asset invested in 0% or 2,217 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 19,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tygh Management accumulated 137,156 shares. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 5,241 shares. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 590,214 shares. Amer Group Incorporated stated it has 271,682 shares.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources upgraded at Stephens as ‘compelling rate of change story’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Not Prioritizing Investor Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 36,821 shares to 45,619 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SEA-ME-WE 5 Upgrades with Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank accumulated 82,324 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Profund Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 19,327 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,619 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Leuthold Group Limited Liability holds 0.62% or 117,237 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Lc accumulated 13,445 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Advent Capital Management De has 0.02% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,348 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested in 7,322 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 43,682 were accumulated by Horizon Inv Services Llc. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 103,874 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Trinity Street Asset Llp holds 6.2% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 775,274 shares. Citigroup reported 125,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 75,581 are held by Cookson Peirce Com. First Manhattan invested in 0.02% or 106,194 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 5,587 shares.