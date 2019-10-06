Pier Capital Lowered Rogers (ROG) Stake as Stock Declined; Retrophin (RTRX) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $4.39 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 15,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 31,694 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 47,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 66,360 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 219,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.59M, down from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 217,783 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 116,719 shares to 265,601 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irhythm Technologies Inc by 16,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Lc accumulated 6,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 12,251 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 54,593 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). The New York-based Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co reported 99,277 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,191 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 10,277 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated has 13,522 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 5,812 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,173 shares. Chatham Capital Group has 0.64% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 14,797 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 12,587 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold RTRX shares while 28 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 43.81 million shares or 6.39% more from 41.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Carroll Associate Inc has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 1,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 238,900 shares. First Mercantile Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,502 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 22,543 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.04% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 24,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 57,800 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated reported 3,493 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 75,900 shares. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 24,487 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 400,254 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Emory University invested in 123,600 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.10 EPS, up 17.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $-1.34 per share. After $-0.92 actual EPS reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% negative EPS growth.