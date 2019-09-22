Pier Capital Lowered By $808,872 Its 8X8 (EGHT) Position; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Lowered Ecolab (ECL) Holding By $54.23 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 29.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 275,300 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 646,600 shares with $127.67 million value, down from 921,900 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $56.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58M shares traded or 40.39% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pier Capital Llc decreased 8X8 Inc (EGHT) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc analyzed 33,703 shares as 8X8 Inc (EGHT)'s stock rose 3.25%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 294,061 shares with $7.09 million value, down from 327,764 last quarter. 8X8 Inc now has $2.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Ag has 0.14% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 147,293 shares. 50,119 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 1.17 million shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 555,488 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 43,283 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% or 212,311 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Aperio Grp Ltd Co accumulated 70,792 shares. Moreover, Contour Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.52% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Lp has invested 0.18% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 32,778 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. 8X8 has $2800 highest and $18.5000 lowest target. $25.38’s average target is 8.37% above currents $23.42 stock price. 8X8 had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The stock of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 15 by Bank of America. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. Rosenblatt downgraded the shares of EGHT in report on Wednesday, July 24 to “Neutral” rating.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity. On Tuesday, September 3 the insider Verma Vikram bought $73,405.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc reported 6.54 million shares or 4.24% of all its holdings. Cambridge Communications has 0.87% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 76,209 shares. Kingfisher holds 1.32% or 10,826 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cumberland Ltd holds 0.37% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 19,520 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 28,392 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund has 33,900 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Noesis Mangement has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 250 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Comm Ltd. Guardian Lp holds 5,270 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 249,672 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Camarda Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 3.32% above currents $196.06 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by UBS. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Monday, August 5. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $20800 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura.