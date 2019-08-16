Pier Capital Lifted Its Insulet (PODD) Position by $781,850 as Stock Price Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered by $4.35 Million Its Stake

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 32,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 195,913 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.87 million, down from 228,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $137.19. About 2.19 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.07-Adj EPS $1.10; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 8,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 86,848 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 78,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $151.41. About 512,808 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 29/05/2018 – Insulet Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 04/05/2018 – Contify Life Sci: Insulet Achieves Key Milestones to Support its Transition to Direct Operations in Europe on July 1, 2018; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.98M for 29.82 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/06/2019: ALLK,PODD,HAE,BHC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insulet (PODD) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Ups ’19 Revenue View – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Share Price Is Up 252% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Insulet Appoints Jim Hollingshead to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 49,642 shares to 151,074 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 36,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,771 shares, and cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc.