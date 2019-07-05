Pier Capital Lifted Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Stake; Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shorts Up By 2.32%

Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) had an increase of 2.32% in short interest. EVBN’s SI was 30,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.32% from 30,200 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)’s short sellers to cover EVBN’s short positions. The SI to Evans Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.74%. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 3,776 shares traded. Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) has declined 20.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.56% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBN News: 15/05/2018 – EVANS BANCORP INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT ANNOUNCED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Evans Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVBN); 15/05/2018 – The Evans Agency Acquires The Business Of Richardson & Stout Insurance; 22/03/2018 Kimberley A. Minkel and Christina P. Orsi Nominated to Serve on Evans Bancorp, Inc. Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – EVANS AGENCY BUYS BUSINESS OF RICHARDSON & STOUT INSURANCE; 25/04/2018 – Evans Bancorp 1Q EPS 68c

Pier Capital Llc increased Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) stake by 107.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 57,254 shares as Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)’s stock declined 31.10%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 110,446 shares with $5.58 million value, up from 53,192 last quarter. Emergent Biosolutions Inc now has $2.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 190,777 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – APPOINTED RICHARD S. LINDAHL AS COMPANY’S NEW EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019

Since April 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18,401 activity. The insider St. George Mark G. bought $251. Sommer Oliver bought $18,150 worth of stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding firm for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking services and products to consumer and commercial clients in Western New York. The company has market cap of $170.92 million. It operates through two divisions, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. It has a 10.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Evans Bancorp, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 0.67% more from 2.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Cap Management owns 455,663 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt L P has invested 0% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 990 shares in its portfolio. 43,233 were reported by Geode Management Limited Liability Co. Citigroup Incorporated reported 1,153 shares. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advsrs Corporation has 0.43% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 99,247 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) or 27,550 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) for 3,900 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co reported 40,000 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 44,238 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 1,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 16,833 were accumulated by Stifel. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 46,886 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 50,674 shares. Pier Lc holds 110,446 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 1.92 million shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 1,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.5% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Wedge Capital L LP Nc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Caprock Group holds 0.04% or 4,521 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.01% or 63,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 23,174 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,073 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Pier Capital Llc decreased Everbridge Inc stake by 19,415 shares to 108,092 valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) stake by 2,821 shares and now owns 62,100 shares. Mimecast Ltd was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $64 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22.