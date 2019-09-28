Pier Capital Increases Holding in Boyd Gaming (BYD); Baupost Group Has Raised Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 13,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 203,319 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, up from 189,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 1.23M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming To Acquire Lattner Entertainment Group; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 10.00 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.00 million, up from 8.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.84M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/03/2018 – Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 16/05/2018 – also NAI’s crt filing confirms @FoxBusiness reporting on @CBS looking to dismantle CBSboard: CBS’s latest actions “have forced NAI to consider exercising its rights.”; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 16/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS LAUNCHED `UNJUSTIFIED’ BID TO CHANGE VOTING; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 03/04/2018 – CBS makes lowball offer to buy Viacom; 23/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER SPENDING +3.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $348.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Streaming Battleground: Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia vs Notre Dame draws ratings bonanza for CBS – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Trust has 1,890 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has 0.05% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0.11% or 6,442 shares in its portfolio. Park Circle accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 36,948 shares. Illinois-based Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 13,686 shares. Andra Ap reported 162,200 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 366,872 shares. 19,030 are held by Rampart Inv Llc. Capital World reported 23.50 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 0.05% or 56,619 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 6,218 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) by 33,703 shares to 294,061 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,149 shares, and cut its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting In Indiana, Iowa… – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Killer Strong Buy Stocks to Multiply Your Money – Investorplace.com” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Las Vegas Slowdown Hits Boyd Gaming – The Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Boyd Gaming Booming as Local Tourism Grows – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco stated it has 1.83M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsrs owns 10,280 shares. Metropolitan Life Co, a New York-based fund reported 47,839 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 14,081 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 50,023 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc invested in 73,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De invested in 36,946 shares. 6,776 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Highline Capital Mngmt Lp reported 1.78M shares. Stifel Finance Corp holds 0% or 32,465 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,904 shares in its portfolio. Par Capital Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2.36M shares. Whitebox Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 26,122 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 57,992 shares. Vanguard Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7.32M shares.