Pier Capital Increased Stake in Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Declined; Rock Point Advisors Position in Triumph Group (TGI) Raised by $389,026 as Valuation Rose

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 34.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 38,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 148,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, up from 110,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 558,004 shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 29/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Emergent Capital, Inc. to OTCQX; 27/03/2018 – Emergent Technology Holdings is hoping to digitally encode the gold supply chain using blockchain tech in the first half of this year; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 24/05/2018 – Global group taps U.S. biotechs to speed work on Nipah vaccine; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – UROGEN PHARMA LTD – UGN-101 APPEARED TO BE WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOST TREATMENT-EMERGENT ADVERSE EVENTS CHARACTERIZED AS MILD OR MODERATE AND TRANSIENT; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorization of BioThrax in E

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 17,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 352,696 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.08M, up from 335,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 1.61M shares traded or 247.32% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH TARGETING EARNING 30% OF REVENUE FROM DEFENSE CONTRACTS; 16/05/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 35th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019; 02/05/2018 – TGI Updates: Completes Filing of Two Quarterly Reports for The Period Ending October 31, 2017 and January 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group Sees FY19 EPS 0c-EPS 50c; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold EBS shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.78 million shares or 2.93% more from 42.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,418 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 10,765 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,012 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). 18,002 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Bamco invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 14,649 shares. M&T Bank has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 22,869 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 607,502 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chatham Grp Inc holds 0.32% or 26,702 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 120,004 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 6,121 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 0.03% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Prudential owns 359,117 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 43,292 shares to 267,858 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 321,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,295 shares, and cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc.

