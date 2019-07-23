Pier Capital Increased Holding in Stemline Therapeutics (STML) by $2.59 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Loews Boosted Its Stake by $6.57 Million

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 11.16M shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – Barclays hires JPMorgan’s Tim McNulty as its security chief; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “REMAIN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM IN THE U.S. AS BUSINESS SENTIMENT REMAINS UPBEAT”; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 14/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) by 50.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 215,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 639,582 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 423,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Stemline Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.29. About 346,730 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 25.24% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 09/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys 1.9% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS BOARD; FURTHER ENHANCES COMMERCIA; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Stemline Therapeutics, Exits Ablynx; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS INC STML.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board

More notable recent Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stemline In-Licenses Worldwide Rights to Novel Selective RET Inhibitor (SL-1001); Expands Oncology Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on March 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stemline Therapeutics: Updating The Investment Thesis – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Rosen Law Firm, PA Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock — STML – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stemline Therapeutics Highlights Recent Clinical and Regulatory Developments and Details Upcoming Milestones following its Annual Shareholder Meeting – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stemline Therapeutics Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp) Pivotal Study Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $374,769 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mangrove Prtn has invested 1.09% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Company The has invested 0.02% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Td Asset Management Inc owns 55,294 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 44,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.01% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). State Street holds 0% or 1.64M shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 17,787 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 29,650 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 15,263 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% or 150,577 shares in its portfolio. Clearline Cap Lp holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 179,080 shares. Pura Vida Invests Limited Com stated it has 0.16% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Carlson Capital Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 450,468 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 13,786 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 36,504 shares to 183,771 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 84,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,194 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JP Morgan Earnings: JPM Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan +1.5% on plan to boost dividend, stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd invested 2.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Lumina Fund Llc has 0.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,500 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mufg Americas Hldgs accumulated 1.84% or 631,487 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP owns 26,011 shares. Carderock Capital Management invested 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Albert D Mason owns 0.15% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,082 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schulhoff And Incorporated has 56,994 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh holds 602,197 shares. 54,190 were reported by Community Savings Bank Na. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 517,324 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kenmare Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,906 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M.