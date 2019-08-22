Pier Capital Increased By $6.04 Million Its West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) Position; Rodgers Brothers Increased By $1.02 Million Its Coca (KO) Holding

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Coca (KO) stake by 23.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 22,160 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 116,955 shares with $5.48M value, up from 94,795 last quarter. Coca now has $232.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 7.47 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019

Pier Capital Llc increased West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) stake by 185.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pier Capital Llc acquired 54,946 shares as West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST)'s stock rose 13.83%. The Pier Capital Llc holds 84,506 shares with $9.31M value, up from 29,560 last quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services I now has $10.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $145.93. About 210,939 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). 110,319 were reported by First Advsr Lp. Shelton Capital owns 578 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 112,195 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp has 141,900 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 3,115 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York has 0.01% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 13,654 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ranger Invest Management LP has 30 shares. Cambridge Inv Research owns 0% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 2,556 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 323,579 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 25,000 shares.

Pier Capital Llc decreased Liveramp Holdings Inc stake by 17,160 shares to 125,604 valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Inspire Medical Systems Inc stake by 22,904 shares and now owns 117,106 shares. Smartsheet Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -0.39% below currents $54.1 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. HSBC downgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.