Pier Capital Holding in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) Has Lifted by $1.38 Million; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Has Decreased Its Position by $20.66 Million

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 261,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54 million, down from 693,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.49. About 5.82M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT)

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 57,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 242,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in United Community Banks Inc/Ga for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.97. About 372,134 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Ab invested in 0.01% or 147,500 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.05% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2.25M shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 106,449 shares. 264 were reported by Tower Research (Trc). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,681 shares. Sei Invs Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,872 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 1.91 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axiom International Investors Ltd Co De owns 114,570 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 122,263 shares. 3.37 million were reported by State Street. Kennedy Inc holds 0.4% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) or 682,635 shares. Michigan-based Comerica State Bank has invested 0.02% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 26,700 shares stake.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc by 13,180 shares to 83,504 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 17,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,604 shares, and cut its stake in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $164,796 activity. The insider DANIELS KENNETH L bought $23,460.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 363 shares to 35,447 shares, valued at $41.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 34,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M.