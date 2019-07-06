Pier Capital Holding in Century Communities (CCS) Cut by $715,530; Rothschild Asset Management Position in Service Intl (SCI) Lifted by $1.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 31,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 839,853 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 808,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 395,052 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 31,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,150 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 342,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 276,682 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 8.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.09% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 430,610 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 52,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Llc invested in 0% or 15,866 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 278,166 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Palisade Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Principal Gru Inc owns 802,183 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Thomas Story Son Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Keybank National Association Oh owns 0% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 6,248 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 5,843 shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 7,624 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Neptune Memorial Reef Completes Expansion NYSE:SCI – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Service Corporation International 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,206 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 13,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,887 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 54,128 shares to 193,140 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 165,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Analysts await Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, down 32.23% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CCS’s profit will be $24.86M for 8.06 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Century Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CommScope: Valuation Attractive Post ARRIS Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for sleek and modern homes at Sylvan Ridge in Lynnwood – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for Cottonwood in North Las Vegas June 29 – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Century Communities, Inc. is now selling new urban and contemporary homes in Bothell – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Communities, Inc. hosts grand opening for Brookwood Village in Snellville June 22 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.